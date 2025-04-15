Hello

Video

EAC delegates implore government to prioritise Kiswahili

Delegates from across The East African Community have implored the government in Uganda to prioritize promoting the Kiswahili language as it could go a long way in unifying citizens across the region. Whereas government has expressed a commitment to popularizing Kiswahili over the years, most citizens are still reluctant to embrace it, something stakeholders say needs to change for the good of the region. This was a major issue of discussion at the inaugural international Kiswahili conference held at Kololo independence grounds on Monday April 14, 2025.

In the headlines