EAC delegates implore government to prioritise Kiswahili

Delegates from across The East African Community have implored the government in Uganda to prioritize promoting the Kiswahili language as it could go a long way in unifying citizens across the region. Whereas government has expressed a commitment to popularizing Kiswahili over the years, most citizens are still reluctant to embrace it, something stakeholders say needs to change for the good of the region. This was a major issue of discussion at the inaugural international Kiswahili conference held at Kololo independence grounds on Monday April 14, 2025.