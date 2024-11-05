EAC member states urged to prioritize peaceful border security

East African Community (EAC) member states, particularly Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan, have been encouraged to adopt peaceful approaches to border security, especially in the Atekere region.

Uganda's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, emphasized the country's commitment to implementing resolutions from the EAC's first peace caravan. She highlighted Uganda's progress in disarmament efforts, contrasting it with other member states where warrior communities still possess firearms. Kadaga urged regional leaders to intensify disarmament operations, particularly in the Atekere communities.