EACOP met all safety requirements, says NEMA

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) says it will not recall the Environmental Impact Assessment approval given to the developer of the East African Community Oil Pipeline following a resolution by the European Parliament to halt the project and address environmental and social issues. NEMA’s head of Public Relations Naomi Namara said studies were carried out before issuing the certificate. The National Association of Professional Environmentalists have called upon NEMA to withdraw the certificates issued to Total Energies and fix the environmental concerns.