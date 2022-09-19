EACOP PROJECT: Implications of the EU parliament resolution on the project

President Museveni said Friday that Uganda would find other investors to work with if Total Energies, the majority shareholder in the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline, succumbed to pressure from the European parliament. On Thursday, the EU Parliament passed a resolution that seeks to defer the development of the Three-Billion-Dollar pipeline for one year to consider another route with the least environmental damage. The EU MPs also had human rights concerns. Now experts have weighed in on the implication of the non-binding EU resolution to Uganda's Oil and Gas sector.