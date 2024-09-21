Hello

Video

EALA MPs call for more funding of community police

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly, EALA are calling for more funding in community policing to enhance law and order in the country. The EALA members' call came as inspected the Police training school in Kabalye in Masindi to find out how community policing is being in Uganda to access its progress. Uganda's representative to the EALA, Gerald Siranda says the centers were opened under the agreement of the inter-governmental agencies, with the ministry which established the center of excellence.

In the headlines