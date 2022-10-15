East African court to hear cases in Uganda

The East African Court of Justice will commence its hearing of newly filed cases, hear appeals and deliver rulings on various cases filed against member states throughout the month of November. The court is one of the organs of the East African Community bloc. Whereas it has been based in Arusha for the last 20 years, it was agreed last year that the court should start convening in other East African Countries. According to the 1st Deputy Prime Minister in charge of East African Affairs, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda is now the second country within the region to host the court following Bujumbura's turn last year.