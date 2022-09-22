Ebola Outbreak: Mubende District authorities ban leisure gatherings

The Mubende Ebola task force has resolved to suspend activities at all leisure centres in the district as they make efforts to control the spread of the disease. The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had been confirmed that a 24-year old man who died in Mubende on Monday had contracted Ebola. Mubende Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija said the numbers at weddings will be restricted and only those with an appointment will be allowed access to public offices. Meanwhile, another person exhibiting symptoms of Ebola in the district has died.