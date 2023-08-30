Education Ministry directs inclusion of Music, Dance, and Drama in schools' curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed district as well as City Education Officers to ensure that music, dance and drama is taught in Schools. The directive was made by Musa Birungi, an official from the Basic Education Department at the Ministry of Education during the the National Music, Dance, and Drama competitions for primary schools in Hoima Oil City. Schools from over 80 districts are participating in this competition. Birungi says according to the new Curriculum, music dance, and drama are some of the subjects that are supposed to be taught in primary schools.