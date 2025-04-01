Eectricity regulator declares 14% reduction in the electricity tariff
The electricity sector regulator has declared a 14% reduction in the electricity tariff commencing April 1st to June 2025. The Electricity Regulatory Authority made public the figures at the symbolic handover of UMEME operations to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited. UMEME is expected to receive from the government additional figures for the payout on top of the already cashed out USD 118 million or approximately 430 billion shillings.