Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Eectricity regulator declares 14% reduction in the electricity tariff

The electricity sector regulator has declared a 14% reduction in the electricity tariff commencing April 1st to June 2025. The Electricity Regulatory Authority made public the figures at the symbolic handover of UMEME operations to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited. UMEME is expected to receive from the government additional figures for the payout on top of the already cashed out USD 118 million or approximately 430 billion shillings.

In the headlines