The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has faulted the government for promoting a wedge between arts and science subject teachers through selective remuneration. In his sermon delivered for Eid El Adha, the Mufti urged the government to be fair to all its people. As JUMA KIIRYA reports, the mufti revealed that the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council is hard at work to promote unity among the Muslim community.