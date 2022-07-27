Eight Congolese children dead over malnutrition
In Kisoro district, 8 Congolese children have died and many more are on the cusp of dying from severe malnutrition amid medical aid shortages following intense fighting and their subsequent displacement between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army. The district which is currently going through a dry season is also faced with water challenges. Well-wishers are now providing extra support to the children on top of what is currently being given by the authorities.