EMYOOGA: Ntungamo farmers transform produce into profitable ventures

In Ntungamo District, a revolution is taking place—one that’s turning farmers into entrepreneurs and raw produce into profitable products. The Ruhaama Main Produce Dealers Emyooga SACCO has disbursed over 600 million shillings to transform 76 business associations. From pumpkin seed flour to banana wine, members are no longer just selling what they grow; they’re adding value, creating jobs, and building sustainable enterprises. Tonight, we show you how government seed capital is sprouting into economic empowerment across rural Uganda.