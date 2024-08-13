Entebbe garbage trucks blocked at full dumpsite

Several truck drivers were stranded in Entebbe Municipality after authorities blocked them from dumping garbage at the Nkumba Bukolwa site in Katabi, citing insufficient space at the dumpsite. According to local leaders, the 14-acre land is already full with garbage encroachments, potentially leading to a problem similar to what was seen at the Kiteezi Landfill. The area leaders have accused the Kampala Capital City Authority of making false statements about having reached an agreement with Entebbe leaders, which has been deemed untrue.