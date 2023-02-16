Entebbe hospital receives new orthopedic equipment
Entebbe regional referral hospital has told the ministry of health that it has inadequate human resources to run services. Hospital Director, Steven Kyebambe says that they are also affected by frequent power cuts. This is as the ministry of health, civil aviation and rotary Entebbe are making efforts to boost the hospital’s capability to serve and handle airport emergency health services and road accident casualties, especially on the Kampala - Entebbe expressway.