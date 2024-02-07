Entebbe Meteorological School faces funding and staffing challenges

The National Meteorological Training School in Entebbe is struggling with under-funding and under-staffing, according to its administrators. The only meteorological school, which is adjacent to State House Entebbe, has gone 10 years without holding any graduation ceremony due to lack of funding. The school also mentions that they are limited in making any expansion due to security-related challenges. State Minister for Higher Education, JC Muyingo, says the school has been ignored for its intended purpose, but the government will soon increase its funding to improve standards. Muyingo made these remarks at the school's first graduation ceremony.