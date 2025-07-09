Entebbe police commence probe into tragic double murder

The territorial police in Entebbe Division are actively investigating a tragic incident of double murder and suspected aggravated robbery that occurred in Lugonjo Nakiwogo, Entebbe Municipality. Police have identified the victims as David Mutaaga, a 69-year-old male, and his wife, Deborah Florence, aged 62. The couple had just returned from Switzerland, two weeks ago, after retiring. The police have picked up their two house helps to help with their investigation into the matter.