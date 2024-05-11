Enumerators count prominent personalities 

Still maintaining a focal lens on the National Census; several prominent personalities lined up to be counted as a way of encouraging the public to participate in the nationwide exercise. Some of those captured on camera include the Omusinga wa Rwenzururu, King Charles Wesley Mumbere in Kasese, the Omuhikirwa of Bunyoro Kitara Andrew Byakutaga, Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Deputy Premier Moses Ali was also counted as well as Ministers Musa Ecweru and Fred Byamukama.