Environmentalists weigh in on NEMA’s new express penalties

Environmentalists are cautioning the National Environment Management Authority about a possible backlash over its recently unveiled express penalty scheme. The activists are concerned that the fines set by NEMA are too high and in some cases not commensurate with the offense they are meant to address. This could end up eroding any goodwill the environmental watchdog has among sections of the public. The Environmentalists believe express penalty scheme will also require the Judiciary to establish a special Division in court to handle environmental-related cases.