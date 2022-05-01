EU calls for increase support for Nile basin initiative
European Union ambassadors have called for increased support to the Nile basin initiative to protect and maintain the Nile river, which is a shared water body both within Africa and Europe.
The ambassador to European Union to Uganda Attilio Pacifici says the pollution among other activities affecting the Nile river in Africa will end up affecting Europe since the river flows to the Mediterranean Sea for use.
The union has acknowledged financial support to the basin to take control measures in ensuring the protection of the river among other activities. This as the delegation visited the Nile basin initiative in Entebbe.