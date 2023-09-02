EU supports Uganda in enhancing learning

The European Union is set to launch a 112 million Euro project to promote education for adolescent girls in the country. According to Jan Sadek the head of the European Delegation, this support will go towards 200 schools in Uganda, to reduce sexual and gender-based violence towards female learners while also promoting sexual and reproductive health rights. This follows the 2020 "Skills, Attitude, Governance and Anti-corruption" (SG+) 5 million Euros programme which equipped young graduates entering the labour market with adequate skills and attitudes in partnership with German cooperation. Sadek made the revelation during the launch of the Youth Sounding Board meant to foster and strengthen Ugandan youth engagement on the relevance and effectiveness of EU development cooperation with Uganda.