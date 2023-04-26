Evaluating the state of governance and administration

The leader of the opposition Mathias Mpuuga's comments on the party constitution amendments, this has caused controversy, exhibiting cracks in the unity of party positions on certain agendas, however, the NRM caucus convened and top of the agenda was the consideration on consenting to the anti-homosexuality bill. Many believe that politics especially party politics has driven Uganda astray in the direction of development and progress a couple of times, but what roles do party politics play towards the country's progress, Sarah Bireete - an analyst shall enable us to understand this.