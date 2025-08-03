Evelyn Anite on politics, marriage, and the man behind her success

It was the husband’s idea for her to join politics, and he is the man behind her wardrobe. She may be a minister, but the moment she gets home, she submits to her husband because he leads the family—and that, she says, is why their marriage has flourished for years. These are the tales of Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investment and Privatization, in part two of our series. In part one, she addressed the controversies surrounding the pictures of her and her husband that she often shares on social media.