FDC calls on Museveni to account for Kiteezi garbage disaster
Leaders of the Katonga Road faction of the Forum for the Democratic Change Party have called on President Museveni to take full responsibility for the Kiteezi garbage disaster. The politicians argue that President Museveni assumed control of the management of the Capital City with the implementation of the Kampala Metropolitan Act in 2010. This move followed President Museveni's call for an investigation to determine who allowed people to settle on the potentially hazardous garbage site.