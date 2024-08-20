FDC Katonga faction to form new political party in 6 months

Delegates of the Katonga Road-based splinter group of the Forum for Democratic Change party have endorsed a call to form a new political vehicle ahead of the 2026 general elections. However, they have set themselves six months to unveil this new political vehicle, which indicates that the splinter group is yet to resolve its dissolution with the mainstream FDC. As Jackson Onyango reports, the group spokesperson Ibrahim Sssemujju Nganda exuded confidence that the new political outfit would leave the Najjanukumbi group with a great vacuum.