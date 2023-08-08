FDC picks MP Yusuf Nsibambi as new house whip

The rift between the top leaders of the Opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change over alleged dirty campaign money has deepened following the sacking of Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda as the party's Chief Whip in Parliament. Ssemujju, according to a letter by Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the party's secretary general, has been replaced by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi as the party's chief whip in Parliament. Mafabi's communication, however, does not indicate whether Nganda will continue serving as the party spokesman. Allegations of dirty campaign money were first brought to the fore during a meeting that was convened by Semujju Nganda and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at Nsambya Sharing Hall. Nsibambi told NTV early today that he's ready to serve