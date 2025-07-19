Hello

Finance officers in the digital era are becoming innovators

In an era defined by digital disruption and economic uncertainty, Chief Financial Officers are no longer just gatekeepers of company finances—they are emerging as architects of strategy, innovation, and long-term impact. This shift took center stage at the launch of the Uganda CFO Awards, where finance leaders were urged to embrace artificial intelligence, nurture team growth, and lead with purpose, setting a legacy that goes far beyond the balance sheet.

