FINANCIAL REPORT: Exchange rates, equities, commodities, coffee

The Ugx closed stable at 3715/3750 (street forex), traders in commercial banks quoted a stable currency at 3720/3730 on Monday, hard currency inflows covered little demand seen in the market. From the stock market, (RUN UMEME GFX REPORT) USE listed UMEM posted a profit after tax of 13 billion, unchanged according to previous reports. Electricity sales volume grew - 11.7% to 2,269 GWh for the period from 2,031 GWh in 2023. The utility firm, recorded 139,196 New Connections - Total 2.1m (14%), shareholders will take home a dividend of 26 shilling per share. Meanwhile, from today’s trading at the stock market, Umeme led the gainers with 3.45% share price appreciation closing at UGX 450. Today's data shows a 94% decline in volume and 98% decline in turnover, compared with the previous trading day.