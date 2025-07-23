Fire guts Kiboko Enterprises warehouse in Namuwongo

Police are investigating the case of the fire that gutted a warehouse belonging to Kiboko Enterprises in Namuwongo, Makindye Division. The inferno, believed to have broken out at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, raged until mid-morning today, with police firefighters battling it. The warehouse was used to store household appliances, scholastic materials, confectioneries, sanitary ware, and electronic equipment, among others. No injuries or deaths have been reported. However, the proprietors of the business are devastated, as Stephen Mbidde reports.