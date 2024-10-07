Fish dealers complain about the declining number of Nile perch

Hello
You will have to dig deeper into your pockets to buy sugar following a surge in market prices
In general unemployment, Bukedi and West Nile sub regions had the highest unemployment rate of about 19 percent
Uganda gained Independence 62 years ago on October 9, 1962. Since then, a number of events have shaped the country, driving it off the course of governance and democracy in some instances