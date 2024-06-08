Fisheries Ministry wants fishing carried twice a month

The Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries has called on fisher folk to fish for silverfish only two weeks a month to allow the lake to breathe and increase productivity.

According to the fisheries state minister Hellen Adoa, the fishers are using exploitative means to deplete the lake, which needs to be addressed urgently. The minister also wants the government to allow fishermen operating on the lakes to be registered by landing site associations. The minister's call came as she guided fisher folk on the increasing restrictions imposed on them by the army.