Five learners die as fire breaks out at two schools

Four pupils are confirmed to have died when a fire broke out at New Crest at Kibedi boarding and primary located in Kawempe. Another learner died in Kyotera when another fire broke out at St John's Primary School. It is not clear what caused the fire but police confirmed to have three teachers in their custody to help with investigations. Some of the children who survived the fire were taken to a nearby hospital for first aid and later transferred to Mulago referral hospital.