Five years after COVID-19: Uganda reflects on lessons and progress

March 21st marked five years since Uganda registered its first case of COVID-19. While the country still records cases, the Ministry of Health says they are too few to be considered a public health threat. Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says Uganda is now better prepared to handle outbreaks, though resource limitations remain a challenge. We revisit the people affected by the pandemic’s restrictions five years ago, including learners who dropped out of school, and explore their current circumstances. They share with NOBERT ATUKUNDA their memories of those difficult times and the lessons they hope to pass on to future generations.