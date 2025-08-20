Hello

Flooding displaces thousands in the Bukedea district

Thousands of residents in Tajar Parish, Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, have been displaced following torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding across the area.

The ongoing downpour in the Mount Elgon region and surrounding areas has caused River Sironko to burst its banks, releasing huge volumes of water into the lowlands. This has overwhelmed drainage systems, cut off crucial access roads, submerged homes, and destroyed crops.

