Food distribution begins in Mubende but quantities fall short

The Government has begun distributing food relief in Mubende District, which alongside Kassanda district is currently under an Ebola induced lockdown. However, many people missed out and did not get food, due to inadequate supply, leaving bitterness in the wake. Each resident was supposed to receive 20kgs of maize flour and 10kgs of beans. However, due to the huge demand, the authorities ended up giving out only 2kgs of beans and 3kgs of maize flour per person. The leaders in charge of the food distribution cited the high number of beneficiaries who were not budgeted for in the first place.