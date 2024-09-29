Former Namasagali headteacher Fr Damian Grimes laid to rest

Former Namasagali College Headteacher, Fr. Damian Grimes, a priest, has been laid to rest in Kabaganda Zone, Namasagali Parish, in Kamuli District, in accordance with his will and testament. The Mill Hill Fathers' priest was laid to rest after an elaborate mass attended by many of his former students, who called for the revival of their alma mater. In response to this call, the government has pledged to invest 2.8 billion shillings to restore the school to its former glory.