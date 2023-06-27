Former Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach-Amoko to be buried in Nebbi, High Court rules

The Family Division of the High Court has ruled that the former Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach-Amoko be buried in her Nebbi, her ancestral district.

The judge considered the fact the late is royal and is supposed to be buried according to cultural norms despite being married to a spouse of a different tribe.

This ruling came after an over one-week battle in court where the late's husband claimed that the late be buried at his ancestral home in Adjumani.

The late justice did not have biological children with her husband James Amoko.