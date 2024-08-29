Former Trade Ministry official denied bail, remanded to Luzira
Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industries, and Cooperatives, has been further remanded to Luzira Prison after her bail application was denied in the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.
Ssali is facing charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss, and conspiracy to defraud the Central Government of 3.8 billion shillings, which was intended for the compensation of NRA war victims.