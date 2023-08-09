Fort Portal civil servants arrested over forgery

Fort Portal Deputy City Clerk and three other civil servants have been remanded over forgery and falsification of appointment letters. Richard Agaba, the deputy town clerk, Ben Mutooro Musinguzi, the records assistant; Suzan Kyomuhendo, secretary to the city service commission and Sylvia Kihunde, an internal auditor, were remanded to Katojo Government Prison in Fort Portal until August 14. They are facing charges of forgery of official documents, conspiracy to commit a felony, and falsification of a register entry in the dispatch register of appointment letters. They were arrested on Monday by State House Anti-Corruption in Kampala, where they had been summoned.