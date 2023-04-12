Fortportal hospital authorities say oxygen plant is broken down

Fort Portal regional referral hospital authorities say the facility has run short of oxygen after the plant broke down. Hospital Director Dr. Alex Adaku says they need an emergency unit and this requires the government's urgent intervention. Dr Adaku says they are now relying on oxygen cylinders from Mubende Hospital and National Medical stores. He spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a satellite laboratory worth six billion shillings funded by the World Bank. It was officiated by State Minister for Health Margaret Muhanga