Four NUP supporters set free

The Army court sitting at Makindye has today released 4 out of the 32 NUP supporters, who were jailed for unlawful possession of explosive devices. According to the Court martial chairman Brig. General Freeman Mugabe, the 4 presented substantial sureties whereas their 28 co-suspects presented questionable sureties, affecting the chances of their release. In releasing the four 4 suspects, Ronald Mayiga, Richard Nyombi, Shafic Ngobi and Kenneth Kamya, Brig. Mugabe ordered each to pay 500,000 shillings before they can be released on bail. He also ordered their sureties to be bound to a non-cash bond of 2 million shillings each, with the suspects barred from leaving the districts of Kampala and Wakiso without permission from the court. The rest of the 28 suspects return to court tomorrow for mention of their case. The 32 have been on remand since 2021.