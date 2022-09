Former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine wasnTuesday laid to rest at his home in Mukuru village, Kazo District. He was buried with full military honours, deserving of an officer of the rank of General, including a 17-gun salute. Speaking for his former comrade in arms, Internal Affairs minister Maj. Gen Kahinda Otaffiire, said Tumwine asked him to uphold the reasons that took them to the bush in 1981.