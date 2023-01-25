Gender and Labour Ministry considers amending laws on child protection

The Ministry of Gender Labour and social development is considering amending some laws on child protection which contradict issues on child marriage and teenage pregnancies. Nine approaches are being undertaken including looking at the age of consent for marriage. This was at the Ministry of Gender and Labour and UNICEF launch of the second phase of a campaign to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the country. Let's hear from the Chief Child Protection, Unicef and Hon Sarah Mateke -- State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs.