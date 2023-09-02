Gov’t commissions Tilenga oil facility building

The Constitution of the Oil Processing Facility CPF at the Tilenga Project in Buliisa District has commenced. The CPF will collect Oil from various Oil Wells in the two Districts of Nwoya plus Buliisa and then separate it from other waste. After this process, the crude petroleum will be transported through a feeder pipeline to Kabalega Industrial Hub in Hoima District. The revelation came during an inspection of the facilities at Tilenga, by the State Minister for Minerals Peter Lokeris and Ernest Rubondo the Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.