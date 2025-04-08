Gov't proposes income tax exemption for startups, but concerns remain
The government recently proposed an income tax exemption for startups. This move is expected to alleviate the tax burden that has long consumed their capital and hindered growth. The initiative is also seen as a step toward reducing business informality. While civil society organizations advocating for tax justice have welcomed the proposal, they argue that the three-year exemption period is insufficient for startups to recover their initial investments.