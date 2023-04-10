Gov’t urged to invest more in ending poverty in Kigezi region

The Bishop of Kabale Diocese Rt. Rev. Callistus Rubaramira has expressed deep concern over what he says is prevailing multidimensional poverty in the Kigezi Region. It encompasses a lack of basic education and health services as well as poor living standards due to a lack of meaningful employment and financial inclusion. David Bahati Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, who attended the Easter service gave the government’s response citing Irish potato growing, and piggery as initiatives to eradicate poverty.