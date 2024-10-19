Government alerts real estate operators new law is in the offing

The Ministry of Lands is in the final stages of developing a Real Estate Bill, which aims to elevate professionalism, enhance consumer protection, and improve accountability and transparency in the real estate sector. The bill seeks to address existing challenges in real estate agency and development practices, bringing the industry in line with international best standards.

In remarks delivered by Irene Umoja, the Commissioner for Lands and Real Estate, on behalf of state minister Persis Namuganza, the government is committed to restructuring the sector.

The minister highlighted key challenges affecting the growth of the real estate sector, including malpractice by some property developers, which she noted as a barrier to the sector's development.