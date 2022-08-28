Government cancels Natalie Namuli land title

The Uganda Land Commission has cancelled the land title of one Natalia Namuli, which was used to demand Shs2 billion in government compensation for land in Kibaale. The cancellation follows a recommendation by the parliamentary committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises as the land title was forged. Joel Ssenyonyi, the chairperson of COSASE says they want all people involved in the fraudulent activities to be punished and the money lost recovered.