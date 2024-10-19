Hello

Government in new bid to support West Nile refugees

Uganda is home to over one million refugees, most of whom reside in the West Nile region. Most of these refugees especially those in camps depend on food rations from donors.

However, this support has been reduced over the years and it is now time for refugees to think of how to sustain themselves. The government, in partnership with JICA, is implementing the pride project which aims at upscaling rice farming across the West Nile region to support food security for both refugees and host communities. 


