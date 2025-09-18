Government invites tax proposals, analysts push for reforms

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development is calling for tax proposals for FY 2026/27 from the general public. According to the Director for Economic Affairs, Moses Kaggwa, the proposals and feedback from the public and all stakeholders will inform the formulation of policy reforms in the context of preparing the national budget for FY 2026/27. However, members of civil society are calling for reforms on some taxes, such as the tax exemption for business startups, which they want reviewed. They are also pushing for changes in the administration of rental income tax at local government level, as well as a revision of the Pay-As-You-Earn threshold.