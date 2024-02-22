Government launches 400KW solar plant on Bussi Island

The government has launched a 400-kilowatt solar power plant to support communities on Bussi Island in Wakiso district, aiming to activate agro-processing and other businesses. Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, representing Prime Minister Robina Nabanja, met with locals and expressed concerns about poor road connections to the outskirts, which have hindered local businesses. Over 3,500 locals on the island still suffer from poor service delivery, with no government tertiary institution to skill young people to compete with the rest of the country.